Justice Department sues Georgia over voting laws

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s new voting law, Senate Bill 202.

The attorney general says all eligible voters must have equal and fair access to elections, but state republicans say it’s all partisan politics and that the law keeps elections safe.

The Federal Government wants to strike down Georgia’s brand new election law.

The Department of Justice lawsuit challenges the law’s new limits on absentee voting and the reduction in ballot drop boxes.

Merrick Garland, attorney general said, “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election law were enacted to bridge the rights of Black Georgians to vote in violation of section 2 of the voting rights act.”

Debhora Scott said, “What’s happening in GA is really a shame and we’re glad the Biden administration has gotten involved.”

State republicans say the new law is fair and prevents voter fraud.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “It’s never been easier to vote but we also have to the appropriate guard rails and that voters have the confidence in the system.”

Democrats argue its voter suppression and say the new law is retaliation for the state flipping blue.

Instead of the old signature match process, Georgia’s new law adds a voter ID requirement for mail in ballots, limits ballot drop boxes and restricts people from handing out food or water to voters in line within 150 feet. Voting rights groups say it’s suppression disguised as reform.

“As a community group on the ground that helps to flip the state, we are disappointed in our state and what’s happening but not deterred by it. We will continue to get people registered, educated and to the polls,” said Scott.

Georgia is one of a string of republican-controlled states advancing new voter restrictions, after former President Trump and his supporters falsely claimed fraud in the 2020 election.

The Brennan Center for Justice says at least 14 states have passed similar restrictive voting laws, including Georgia.

Georgia’s Secretary of State says, despite no examples of widespread voter fraud, the state had around 200 examples of fraud, mostly double voting and people voting out of state, which he says Senate Bill 202 will help reduce.