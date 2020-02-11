Live Now
JSU president, others busted in prostitution sting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department conducted a prostitution sting and arrested several suspects, including Jackson State University President William Bynum Jr. and JSU professor Shonda McCarthy.

According to investigators, detectives made contact with the offenders online through “dark web” sites.

The arrests spanned multiple charges including prostitution, procuring the services of a prostitute, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution, and various controlled substance violations.

The following were arrested and charged:

  • Holly Ann Wheaton, age 35, of Springfield, Tennessee: Prostitution
  • Steve Hampton, age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Anthony Bowman, age 48, of Vicksburg, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute
  • William Bynum Jr., age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute, False Statement of Identity, and Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Fredrick Robinson, age 41, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
  • Sierra Case, age 23, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
  • Sheena Stanford, age 35, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
  • Taylor Ducre, age 30, of Angie, Louisiana: Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine
  • Eric Jackson, age 34, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
  • Naketa Williams, age 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
  • Shonda McCarthy, age 46, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute and Possession of Marijuana while Operating a Motor Vehicle
  • Rosella Brown, age 25, of Canton, Mississippi: Prostitution
  • Alexis Miller, age 23, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
  • Temeela Palmer, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Prostitution and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
  • Joseph Jones, age 30, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
  • Jesus Porrata, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Promoting Prostitution

The Clinton Police Department did not identify any patterns or activity to suggest that prostitution or human trafficking is prevalent in Clinton.

