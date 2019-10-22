JPMorgan wants hire people with criminal backgrounds

NEW YORK – MARCH 24: (FILE PHOTO) The JP Morgan Chase building is seen March 24, 2008 in New York City. The banking giant posted a $2.7 billion profit in the second quarterJuly 16, 2009, a 36% jump from 2008. Revenues were up 39%, at $25.62 billion. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — The largest bank in the country wants to hire more people who have criminal backgrounds.

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s CEO, made the announcement in a statement released Tuesday. He said it’s a way to level the playing field and broaden its pool of potential employees.

“When someone cannot get their foot in the door to compete for a job, it is bad for business and bad for communities that need access to economic opportunity,” Dimon said in a written statement.

JPMorgan has now “banned the box” that asks prospective employees whether they have a criminal record. The firm is already hiring some people with a conviction on their record for entry-level jobs, like transaction processing and account servicing.

However, the company says it is not lowering its hiring standards.

