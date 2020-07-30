WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for civil rights icon John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

King continued to inspire Lewis’ civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus “Freedom Rides” across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

Former President Barack Obama will be attending Thursday’s funeral and is expected to address mourners, according to a person familiar with the arrangements who was not authorized to speak publicly. President George W. Bush’s office said the former president and first lady Laura Bush also will attend.

“He was my hero,” Ebenezer’s senior pastor, The Rev. Raphael Warnock, said in an interview late Wednesday. “He laid it all on the line, at the risk of life and limb.”

“He read the Gospel, and he actually believed it — love your enemies,” added Warnock, who will officiate the funeral.

When Lewis was 15, he heard King’s sermons on WRMA, a radio station in Montgomery, Alabama, he recalled in an interview for the Southern Oral History Program.

Jaquenette Ferguson from Oxon Hill, Md., gestures as she gets her picture taken beside a portrait of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., near the East Front Steps of the U.S. the Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Rep. John Lewis lies in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks as Rep. John Lewis lies in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard from Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rev. Jesse Jackson, second from right, and his son Jonathan Jackson, center, paying their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lying in state on the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The casket of Rep. John Lewis sits in a hearse during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A file image of John Lewis in front of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Two women water the flowers near the flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state at the top of the East front steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

An unidentified man stops to see the flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in state at the top of the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in state at the top of the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

An officer guards the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Eku Kabba, right, of Germantown, Md., views the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. “I’ve been protesting since Trayvon Martin,” says Kabba, “I felt like I had to pay homage to a man who started at 15 years old, fighting for equality and our rights.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., waves to visitors after viewing the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Wanting to see it from the outside view, she came out briefly and also said hello to some of the mourners on site. “I wanted to say goodbye to my friend,” said Harris.

Melanie Eversley, of New York City, take a photo with her mother, Mae Eversley, 92, as they view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. “I would go see Congressman Lewis a few times a week,” says Melanie Eversley, “when I was covering Capitol Hill for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He set this great example. He always kept his calm and told me you have to pick your battles. He was such a special person, I really admired him. He was a wonderful human being.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Catholic Rev. Bede Shipps, wears a sign as he views the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pays her respects to the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Wanting to see it from the outside view, she came out briefly and also said hello to some of the mourners on site. “I wanted to say goodbye to my friend,” said Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Melanie Eversley, of New York City, wipes away tears as she and her mother, Mae Eversley, 92, walk to view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. “I would go see Congressman Lewis a few times a week,” says Melanie Eversley, “when I was covering Capitol Hill for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He set this great example. He always kept his calm and told me you have to pick your battles. He was such a special person, I really admired him. He was a wonderful human being.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Cornelia Dobbins, of Forestville, Md., left, and her granddaughter Autumn Dobbins, 6, get in line to view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. “I was down here at the March on Washington,” says Dobbins, “all the things John Lewis has stood for, what he’s done for people of color and people of all races, I wanted to pay my respects.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Tonya Jones, of New York City, left, bumps elbows with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as he leaves after viewing the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Walking behind Jackson is his son Jonathan Jackson, right.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

District of Columbia native Michelle Drew, gets down on her knees as she pays respect to the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

People view the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, say farewell at the conclusion of a service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, depart at the conclusion of a service for the late Rep. John Lewis, a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a memorial service as the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died July 17, is carried by a U.S. military honor guard to the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

“Later I saw him on many occasions in Nashville while I was in school between 1958 and ’61,” Lewis said. “In a sense, he was my leader.”

King was “the person who, more than any other, continued to influence my life, who made me who I was,” Lewis wrote in his 1998 autobiography, “Walking with the Wind.”

By the summer of 1963, Lewis was addressing thousands of people during the March on Washington, speaking shortly before King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. He spoke then about Black people beaten by police and jailed — themes that resonate vividly in today’s times.

“My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution,” Lewis told the huge crowd on the Washington Mall.

“To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait,’ we have long said that we cannot be patient,” he added. “We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again.”

In 1965, Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers in the city of Selma in what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Last Sunday, his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The wagon rolled over a carpet of rose petals on the bridge that spans the Alabama River. On the south side of the bridge, where Lewis was attacked by the law officers, family members placed red roses that the carriage rolled over, marking the spot where Lewis spilled his blood and suffered a head injury.

Lewis was later awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first Black president in 2011.

He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

On Monday, a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. On Wednesday he was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony at the Georgia Capitol, where people paid their final respects to the civil rights icon in one of the last memorials.

Lewis was a member of Ebenezer, and “it was my honor to serve as pastor to John Lewis, a man of faith and a true American patriot who selflessly risked life and limb in the sacred cause of truth-telling and justice-making in the world,” Warnock said in a statement before the funeral.

“He was wounded for America’s transgressions, crushed for our iniquities and by his bruises we are healed,” Warnock added. “Today we weep. Tomorrow we continue the work of healing that was his life’s work.”

Associated Press Writers Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.