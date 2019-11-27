Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

The Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday in a statement.

Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s recent surgery at Emory for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.

The condition was connected to his recent falls, The Carter Center has said.

A spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Carter, 95, has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.