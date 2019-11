It's a day to celebrate a Thanksgiving holiday favorite -- National Stuffing Day!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s a day to celebrate a Thanksgiving holiday favorite — National Stuffing Day!

Turkey stuffing is a traditional part of most people’s Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a dish made with bread crumbs and other spices and vegetables and stuffed inside a turkey.

Not everyone likes their turkey stuffed, though.

Some people prefer to prepare the dish separately, casserole-style — and call it dressing instead of stuffing.

LATEST POSTS