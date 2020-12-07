‘It makes no sense’: Instagram influencer’s mother talks about her daughter’s mysterious death

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston police are investigating the mysterious death of a social media star, and her mother is speaking out, calling for a full investigation and justice

On Saturday, Nov. 28, Alexis Leigh Robinault, 26, was found unclothed on the side of the road. Known as Alexis Sharkey on Instagram, the popular influencer has over 67,000 followers. Homicide detectives noted “no visible wounds” on her body in a statement.

Stacey Robinault, Alexis’ mother, spoke with NewsNation anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi on Sunday to discuss her daughter’s case. Citing the strange circumstances surrounding the discovery of her daughter’s body, Stacey believes foul play was involved.

“I mean the nature (in which) she was found would suggest that was not natural and that was, you know, done to her,” the grieving mother said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and of course, it was devastating. And we are still just trying to get one foot in front of another and keep going,” said Stacey.

Stacey added that she views her daughter’s huge social media following as a help rather than a hindrance in the investigation.

“The police, who I feel like they are working very hard, I feel like this just keeps, I hate to say pressure because it sounds like I don’t think they’re doing their job… but they are,” she said. “I just think it keeps the focus on her and to solve it.”

Alexis’ followers and fans have reached out to the family and authorities with Stacey adding, “We’ve seen a huge outpouring from the people of Houston.”

The tragedy has left Stacey asking “why?”

“It makes no sense. She was beauitful, she was loving and she was so good to people. I don’t understand,” she said.

Describing Alexis as a loving and caring person since she was a young child, Stacey said she has been comforted to hear those characteristics reflected in the response from those that knew her daughter.

“I hope her legacy is… that we need to be good to one another, to show love and humanity to one another,” said Stacey.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and travel costs for her family describes Alexis as “a wife, daughter, sister, friend and loved by many.”

Stacey says that she talks with Alexis’ husband daily.

“Quite frankly, we just want the investigation to go forward. We’re not going to say anything that biases any opinion. I feel like it’s been pretty brutal out there enough and I don’t want to hurt anyone,” she said.

Houston police urge anyone with information in this case to contact the Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.