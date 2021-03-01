Indiana councilman apologizes for blackface Halloween costume

by: Associated Press, WGN Web Desk

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween party recently surfaced.

Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officer, apologized on Facebook.

One photo of Minchuk, obtained by The (Northwest Indiana) Times, shows Minchuck in blackface and a black wig and wearing a shirt reading “Kill Whitey.” He is standing next to a person dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan robe.

The photos were reportedly taken around 2003.

Minchuk said the costumes were a poor decision based on a sketch from “The Dave Chappelle Show.” He added that the photos were never intended to be racist.

