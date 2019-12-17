Illinois thieves steal baby’s ashes thinking it was a jewelry box

ELMHURST, Ill. (CNN) — An Illinois couple says thieves broke into their house and stole what they thought was a jewelry box. But there was no jewelry inside.

Instead, they stole the ashes of the couple’s deceased infant son, Billy. Now they are pleading with them to return them.

“Billy lives in our hearts. But those ashes, because he was only ten days old and the small memorial we made for ourselves, that’s our connection now in the here and now to him,” Billy’s dad, Jim Ladeur said.

Sue Ladeur, Billy’s mother, believes the thieves thought the box had jewelry in it. By now, they should know that it doesn’t and Ladeurs are hoping the burglars will have a heart and returned the ashes.

“We’re catholic. And it’s important that you be buried and consecrate ground and cemetery when you pass,” Sue said. “And now his ashes won’t be buried. We don’t know where he’s at.”

“It’s all we have left of our child,” Jim said. “Let us have that back.”

The couple says they were planning to bury their son’s ashes with them when they died. The parents say whoever has the ashes can return them to the crematorium or even put them in the mail.

