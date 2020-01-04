Illinois sellers pull in $3.1 million in 1st day of legal marijuana sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the State of Illinois, sales of recreational marijuana pulled in $3.1 million in sales revenue on its first day.

Tori Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Cannabis Control, released the numbers on Thursday, adding that there were over 77,000 individual transactions yesterday.

Recreational marijuana sales were made legal in the state on January 1st, 2020.

In Rockford, Sunnyside Dispensary, at 2696 McFarland Road, faced such high demand that it had to close its sales line early.

MapleGlen Care Center, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, while licensed to sell recreational cannabis, decided to hold off and concentrate its business instead on medical customers.

There are 22 dispensaries within two hours of Rockford:

Rise Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein

PDI Medical Dispensary, 1623 Barclay Blvd, Buffalo Grove

Nature’s Care, 975 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows

Zen Leaf St. Charles, 3714 Illinois Ave, St. Charles

Verilife – North Aurora, 161 S Lincolnway St, North Aurora

EarthMed Medical Marijuana, 852 S Westgate St, Addison

Verilife – Ottawa, 4104 Columbus St, Ottawa

Verilife – Evanston, 1804 Maple Ave, Evanston

FloraMedex Dispensary, 7955 W Grand Ave, Elmwood Park

Seven Point, 1132 Lake St, Oak Park

Verilife – Romeoville, 1335 Lakeside Dr, Romeoville

3C Compassionate Care Center, 1627 Rock Creek Blvd, Joliet

Zen Leaf, 6428 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

NuMed MOCA, 2847 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Dispensary 33, 5001 N Clark St, Chicago

MedMar Lakeview (Sunnyside) , 3812 N Clark St, Chicago

NuMed, 1308 W North Ave, Chicago

The Herbal Care Center, 1301 S Western Ave, Chicago

Maribis of Chicago, 4570 S Archer Ave, Chicago

Midway Dispensary, 5648 S Archer Ave, Chicago

Mission Chicago South Shore, 8554 S Commercial Ave, Chicago

Columbia Care, 4758 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

MORE HEADLINES: