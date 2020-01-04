Illinois sellers pull in $3.1 million in 1st day of legal marijuana sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the State of Illinois, sales of recreational marijuana pulled in $3.1 million in sales revenue on its first day.
Tori Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Cannabis Control, released the numbers on Thursday, adding that there were over 77,000 individual transactions yesterday.
Recreational marijuana sales were made legal in the state on January 1st, 2020.
In Rockford, Sunnyside Dispensary, at 2696 McFarland Road, faced such high demand that it had to close its sales line early.
MapleGlen Care Center, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, while licensed to sell recreational cannabis, decided to hold off and concentrate its business instead on medical customers.
There are 22 dispensaries within two hours of Rockford:
Rise Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein
PDI Medical Dispensary, 1623 Barclay Blvd, Buffalo Grove
Nature’s Care, 975 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows
Zen Leaf St. Charles, 3714 Illinois Ave, St. Charles
Verilife – North Aurora, 161 S Lincolnway St, North Aurora
EarthMed Medical Marijuana, 852 S Westgate St, Addison
Verilife – Ottawa, 4104 Columbus St, Ottawa
Verilife – Evanston, 1804 Maple Ave, Evanston
FloraMedex Dispensary, 7955 W Grand Ave, Elmwood Park
Seven Point, 1132 Lake St, Oak Park
Verilife – Romeoville, 1335 Lakeside Dr, Romeoville
3C Compassionate Care Center, 1627 Rock Creek Blvd, Joliet
Zen Leaf, 6428 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
NuMed MOCA, 2847 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago
Dispensary 33, 5001 N Clark St, Chicago
MedMar Lakeview (Sunnyside) , 3812 N Clark St, Chicago
NuMed, 1308 W North Ave, Chicago
The Herbal Care Center, 1301 S Western Ave, Chicago
Maribis of Chicago, 4570 S Archer Ave, Chicago
Midway Dispensary, 5648 S Archer Ave, Chicago
Mission Chicago South Shore, 8554 S Commercial Ave, Chicago
Columbia Care, 4758 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
