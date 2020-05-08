‘I will not break the law’: Sessions responds to President Trump’s comments

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement Friday morning defending his reason for recusing himself from the Russia investigation in response to recent comments made by President Donald Trump.

In the statement, he begins by saying he has an “enormous” appreciation for President Trump and he will vote for him this fall. Sessions says he is also working hard to pass his agenda if he returns to the Senate next year.

Sessions added that he “did the right thing,” for the country and for President Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

“The specific law for the Department of Justice required that I recuse myself from the Russian collusion investigation. To not recuse myself from that investigation, of which I was a target as a senior campaign official and a witness, would have been breaking the law. I do not and will not break the law. On this matter, I agree with the late Tom Petty’s famous lyric – ‘you can stand me up to the gates of hell, but I won’t back down.'”

Sessions says he was a target of the investigation and had he broken the law by not recusing himself, it would have been a “catastrophe” for the rule of law and for the president.

“The Democrats in Congress and the politically motivated bureaucrats all over Washington would have had a field day, alleging a Nixonian cover-up, and the President would not have been fully exonerated,” Sessions said. “Let’s not forget, the notion that we on the Trump campaign colluded with Russia has been proven to be a complete hoax, and the President has been exonerated.”

Sessions also wanted to clear up the talk about him begging for the job.

“Finally, I never begged for the job of Attorney General, not 4 times, not 1 time, not ever. The President offered me the job, I took it,” the statement read.

Sessions says he stood up for the truth and performed at the highest levels and doing the right thing “is not weakness, it is strength.”

“My foundation is built on rock, not sand,” the statement read.

Sessions is running to regain his Senate seat and will be up for the Republican nomination in a battle versus former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville. The runoff election is set for July 14.

