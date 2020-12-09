Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after addressing the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, said in a statement on Wednesday that his ‘tax affairs’ are under investigation.

According to the statement obtained by NewsNation, the investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris presidential transition team also released a statement in response to the investigation:

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.