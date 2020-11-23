How you can help decide which turkey President Trump pardons ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — For years, the president of the United States pardons a turkey and awards it the title of being the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

This year, President Donald Trump will be deciding between two turkeys, Corn and Cob, and you have the ability to help decide which one he chooses.

This year’s two National Thanksgiving Turkey contestants have arrived in Washington, D.C., where they will reside at The Willard until the annual White House Turkey Pardon on Tuesday! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/xbCEpo9VIj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

The turkeys will arrive at the White House to meet with the president before the ceremony is held at the Rose Garden.

If you would like to vote, click here.

