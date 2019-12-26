How you can get free drink from Starbucks now until the end of 2019

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. In a ruling Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, a European Union court overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — In need of a pick me up post-holiday festivities? Starbucks has your back!

From now until the end of the year, the coffee giant will have 200 stores across the country host “pop-up parties.”

These parties will offer customers a free tall espresso drink from 1 to 2 p.m. The deal also works for seasonal favorites like the peppermint mocha.

The locations change every day so to make sure you know where the parties are at, click here.

LATEST POSTS