How you can get free drink from Starbucks now until the end of 2019

(CNN) — In need of a pick me up post-holiday festivities? Starbucks has your back!
From now until the end of the year, the coffee giant will have 200 stores across the country host “pop-up parties.”
These parties will offer customers a free tall espresso drink from 1 to 2 p.m. The deal also works for seasonal favorites like the peppermint mocha.
The locations change every day so to make sure you know where the parties are at, click here.
