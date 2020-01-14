How to get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this week only

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you still haven’t gotten your hands on the new Popeyes chicken sandwich, then DoorDash has a deal for you.
This week only, if you order $20 or more from Popeyes on the food delivery app, they will throw in a free chicken sandwich combo meal and a $0 delivery fee.
All you have to do is use the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” when ordering on the app or online.
The deal runs from Jan. 13-19. The promotion limits one per person.
