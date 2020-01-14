How to get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this week only

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you still haven’t gotten your hands on the new Popeyes chicken sandwich, then DoorDash has a deal for you.

This week only, if you order $20 or more from Popeyes on the food delivery app, they will throw in a free chicken sandwich combo meal and a $0 delivery fee.

All you have to do is use the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” when ordering on the app or online.

The deal runs from Jan. 13-19. The promotion limits one per person.

LATEST POSTS