House passes PACT Act to make animal cruelty a felony

WASHINGTON DC (CNN NEWSOURCE) — House lawmakers have passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called “PACT Act” specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines. But according to bill co-sponsor Vern Buchanan, it would close a big loophole.

Buchanan’s office said the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video. Previous laws have made it illegal creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

Another co-sponsor, Ted Deutch, said the legislation sends a clear message that society does not accept animal cruelty.

Violations of the bill could lead up to seven years in prison.

