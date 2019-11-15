Hardee’s testing out ‘Thanksgiving in a Box’ meal

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Hardee’s may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.

The fast food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called “Thanksgiving in a Box.” It’s a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.

The meal includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy. Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.

The restaurant chain is testing “Thanksgiving in a Box” at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through Dec. 3 while supplies last. The meal costs $6.99 plus tax.

