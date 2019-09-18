Happy 72nd birthday U.S. Air Force!

UNITED STATES (WIAT) — Today The United States Air Force Turns 72. Under the National Security Act of 1947 that became law on July 26, 1947, the air force became an independent branch of the U.S. military on this day, Sept.18, 1947. The first chief of staff, which heads the branch, was Gen. Carl A. Spaatz.

According to the United States Air Force, their core values are:

Integrity First

Service Before Self

Excellence in All We Do

Under the air force, airmen can work as full-time active duty members or as civilians for the air force civilian service. For part-time, members can work as part of the air force national guard and the air force reserve.

In honor of the 72nd birthday of the U.S. Airforce, President Trump and the U.S. Army shared the following social media posts:

Join us in wishing the @usairforce a #happybirthday! They may have separated from the Army in 1947, but they have been trail brazers ever since.



Video by Spc. DeAndre Dawkins pic.twitter.com/sU1LxvejEI — U.S. Army (@USArmy) September 18, 2019

For those interesting in serving and joining the air force, you can find the nearest recruiter by clicking here.