Hampton Univ. welcomes displaced Univ. of Bahamas students at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozen of Bahamian college students have arrived in Richmond to finish their studies at Hampton University after Hurricane Dorian decimated parts of the Bahamas.

Faculty, staff, members of the marching band, cheerleaders and other student leaders were on hand to welcome 46 students at Richmond International Airport Monday night, a release from the university said.

Hampton University is here ready to welcome 46 students from the University of Bahamas – North Campus so they can finish their semesters here at the school. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Monday, September 23, 2019

The 46 students, traveling from Nassau, New Providence to Virginia, came from the University of the Bahamas-North campus after an agreement was worked out with the Hampton University Office of Admissions and the U.S. Embassy.

The agreement reached between the universities offers the 46 college students free enrollment, room and board and “compatible courses,” similar to the ones taken in the Bahamas.

Students worked to obtain expedited student visas to allow them entry into the country.

“This outpouring of humanitarian support has exceeded all expectations,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, President of Hampton University. “The heartwarming response we have received from all across the country to our gesture for these students has restored my faith in mankind.”

Students from the University of Bahamas can eventually stay at Hampton University after the semester is over “at regular rates for tuition,” according to an earlier release from the university.