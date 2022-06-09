(The Hill) – The Grammys will soon add an award recognizing the “Best Song for Social Change,” to honor winners for their efforts to encourage “peacebuilding and empathy.”

The Best Song for Social Change will be a special merit award determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

“Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding,” the group said.

The addition of the award was one of several developments the Recording Academy unveiled on Thursday, including new Grammy awards for Songwriter of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. There’s also a new award for Best Americana Performance, which aims to recognize “artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.”

The new trophies will be handed out as part of the 65th annual Grammy Awards scheduled to be held next year.

The changes, the Recording Academy said, were made as part of its “annual process of accepting proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body, and as part of the organization’s commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape.”

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason said in a statement, “and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration.”