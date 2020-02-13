1  of  16
Gerber launches national search for next ‘Spokesbaby’

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Get those chubby cheeks ready for the camera!

Childhood nutrition company Gerber is looking for its new “spokesbaby!”

From now until February 21st parents can submit photos and videos of their child for the chance to be Gerber’s 2020 Ambassador and get $25,000.

Contestants are judged on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s “Anything for Baby” mission.

The contest is open to any adorable tyke under the age of four.

This is Gerber’s 10th annual photo search.

For contest rules, click here.

To enter, click here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

