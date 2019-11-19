Georgia school: 4 teens board school bus, attack kids inside

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Officials for an Atlanta-area public school say a group of older students boarded a bus and attacked elementary school students inside, sending one to the hospital.
A statement from the Dekalb County School District obtained by news outlets says two middle school students, one high school student and an 18-year-old non-student are accused of assaulting younger students onboard the bus Monday morning. Officials said the bus was about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Snapfinger Elementary.
The statement says district police obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old. The two middle schoolers were transported to juvenile intake.
Local media reports officials sent a voicemail to parents Monday saying the group of older students boarded the bus “to assault an elementary school student.”
The hospitalized student’s condition hasn’t been released.
