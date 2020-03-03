Georgia governor confirms 2 coronavirus cases

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp attends the Election Night event at the Classic Center on November 6, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. Kemp is in a close race with Democrat Stacey Abrams. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a press conference Monday evening with the Department of Health to announce that there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Kemp also announced the creation of a task force to help combat the outbreak and limit its spread.

Both cases involved people who live in the same house in Fulton County, about 70 miles from the state line of Alabama.

.@GovKemp just held a press conference with @GaDPH and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force to announce two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.



Read more: https://t.co/zT2Auyckho



Watch: https://t.co/rpJPE3ONvl#gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 3, 2020

“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario. Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals to gather more information, monitor their condition, and determine any exposure,” Gov. Kemp said. “They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward. We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels of government, and we will continue to update members of the public as information becomes available.”

To stay up to date on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and across the world, click here. To learn best practices to limit the spreading of the disease, click here.

LATEST POSTS