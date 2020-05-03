Game of Thrones star breaks world record dead-lifting over 1,000 pounds

(WIAT) — The Game of Thrones star, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Thor), also referred to as “The Mountain,” just broke the world record for heaviest dead-lift, lifting 1,104 pounds.
Thor broke the record on Saturday, May 2, from Iceland and dethroned fellow strongman Eddie Hall in the process. Fans around the world tuned in to witness the feat live on ESPN, and through streaming platform Core Sports. The lift competition was the only live-action sports event aired since quarantines began globally due to coronavirus, making this lift even more record-breaking.
The competition is powered by REIGN Total Body Fuel and they say, “a new reign begins.”
