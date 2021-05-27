WATCH: ‘Freedom Ride for Voting Rights’ campaign kicks off Thursday

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — On Thursday, Black Voters Matter will join several national partner organizations to hold a virtual press conference to speak about the upcoming “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” campaign and bus tour, an education and outreach campaign to increase support for voting rights legislation, advocate for D.C. statehood, and build Black voting power.



Beginning on Juneteenth (June 19), BVM and partners will board its signature “Blackest Bus in America” for a voter outreach tour from Jackson, Mississippi to Washington D.C., making stops in key southern states to rally with partner organizations and concerned citizens and discuss the issues impacting their communities.

The tour is in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides whose original purpose was to challenge segregation in America in the 1960s.



This year’s Freedom Ride is seeking to:

Raise awareness and drive action against the voter suppression movement and support for HR1 and HR4 Voting Rights bills in Congress;

Support the campaign for DC statehood and the fight for representation in Congress for Washingtonians;

Engage with community partners to build power around issues of importance to Black communities; and

Amplify the history of the 1961 Freedom Rides as a means for inspiring current activism.

The 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.