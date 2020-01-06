Foul play not suspected after body of a man located in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Auburn after a body was discovered along North College Street and Highway 280, in an area known as The Bottle.

Coroner Bill Harris says the body of a white man was located by utility workers along the power line across from the Chevron gas station around 8:00 Monday morning. Auburn police were called to the scene.

“About 8:00 this morning utilities workers discovered the body of an adult male in a wooded area on N. College Street near Hwy 280. It appears the individual had been there for several days, no foul play is suspected at this time. The body has been transported to the State ME Office in Montgomery for an examination,” said Auburn Captain Lorenza Dorsey

Harris says a preliminary identification has been made and foul play does not appear to be a factor. The body is being sent for a postmortem examination. The man’s name will not be released until family can be notified.

The scene is now clear.

