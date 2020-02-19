EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge.
El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday. The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it.
Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.
The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.
LATEST POSTS
- Milwaukee father accused of setting children’s mother on fire complained she ‘wouldn’t pay her taxes’
- Bill looks to put money in local communities to fight veteran suicide
- Hanceville Bulldogs are Final Four bound in Class 3A of AHSAA
- Suspects charged with using slingshot to shoot marbles into moving cars
- Former Auburn OL Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge