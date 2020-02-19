Former Auburn OL Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) blocks during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Cleveland. Robinson will miss Sunday’s pivotal game in Pittsburgh due to a concussion. He was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week after he reported to the team’s facility displaying signs of a head injury. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge.

El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday. The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it.

Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

