Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health Regions Bank REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Florida sheriff releases 164 inmates to curb spread of virus

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is releasing 164 inmates who are accused of low-level crimes to help reduce the risk of the new coronavirus spreading in his two jails.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a Thursday morning news conference that this will help detention deputies and staff focus on higher priorities.

He says the released inmates will be dealt with in the strictest possible way if they commit new crimes. He also said the jails have closed their lobbies and are disinfecting frequently to curb any spread of the virus.

So far none of the 2,700 inmates have tested positive.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories