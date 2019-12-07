Florida mom, dad, 17-year-old son all battling cancer ask for prayers, Christmas miracle

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (CNN/WCMH) — A Florida family is looking for more than just gifts this Christmas.

They are hoping for a miracle.

All three family members — Chef Benoit Desclefs, his wife, Kathy, and their son, Luke, — are fighting different types of cancer.

Kathy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma five years ago.

Then this August, Benoit, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and in October, Luke, a senior in high school, found a lump on his neck and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“With Benoit, they’ve said roughly 12 years. With Luke, he has a very good prognosis if he responds to treatment. And we’ll know how well he responds next week when they do a Pet Scan. And for me, it’s hard to say because the variant I have is so rare they don’t have a lot of data on that,” Kathy said.

For a family facing such a tough time, you would never know it.

“We are set up for God to show up because it’s so over the top,” Kathy said.

Even with all three battling cancer, they continue to keep the family’s french American restaurant — The Magnificat Cafe — cooking.

“We’re known for our quiche and were known for our soup,” Kathy said.

All they’re asking for are prayers and your patronage.

The Desclefs family has had to hire extra help because of their failing health.

The family has also decided to put their business up for sale.