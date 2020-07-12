Florida breaks record for highest single-day COVID-19 cases in the US

Cocoa Beach, Fla., is packed with Memorial Day beachgoers on Saturday, May 23, 202 The beaches are open for business again during the coronavirus epidemic. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(CNN/WIAT) — The Florida Department of Health says the state has broken the record for the highest coronavirus cases reported for a single day, that number is sitting at 15,299.

According to CNN, that is the highest number reported in a single day by any state since the pandemic started. Florida also set a previous record on the 4th of July with 11,434 according to data from John Hopkins University.

About 40 hospitals across the state of Florida are without available ICU beds and more than 7,000 people have been hospitalized according to Saturday’s state data report.

Representative Donna Shalala told CNN Saturday Night that the virus is out of control and Miami is getting closer to shutting down for a second time.

“It’s out of control across the state because our governor won’t even tell everybody to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they’re outside,” said Shalala.

She also added that this is an “American tragedy.”

With the numbers continuously skyrocketing, Governor Ron DeSantis is downplaying the virus and even refused to implement a state-wide face-covering mandate last week. According to CNN, DeSantis said the state has, “stabilized where we’re at.” In addition to that, he is pushing for schools to reopen.

DeSantis stated that schools can reopen if Walmart and Home Depot have reopened.

The state’s test positivity rate is currently at 19.60% and Gov. DeSantis does not suggest Florida moves to the next phase of reopening until the rate decreases.

