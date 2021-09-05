Floodwaters in Lafitte still prevalent almost a week after Hurricane Ida

LAFITTE, La. (WKRG) — A town in lower Jefferson Parish, La., is reeling from flooding after a levee broke Sunday during Hurricane Ida.

Flooding in Lafitte Louisiana is widespread on the island and in the lower portion of the area. Some residents coming back to see the damage for the first time Saturday.

There really are words to put with these photos. They speak for themselves of what #HurricaneIda left for the residents of Lafitte, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/UZrgHzwksA — Gabby Easterwood (@GabbyENews) September 4, 2021

One of those residents Heather Packard has always called Lafitte home. She lives on one of those islands and came back to see the damage left. She was shocked and could only muster out “Oh my gosh” when she saw the inside of her home.

Everything she owns was at one point underwater. The flood line is clear throughout the home, just a few feet away from the ceiling.

After she assessed the damage in her home, she stepped out to call her dad, saying “So it’ still semi-impassable to get in. Our street is totally flooded, it was maybe a foot from the roof, but also I have roof damage, so there is water from that. Everything is just shaken up inside like it was a tornado.”

This emotion wasn’t just evident with Packard but with many people in Lafitte who have a long road to recovery ahead. A road to recovery, Packard says, her community has plenty of resiliency for.