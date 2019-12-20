Fisher-Price sparks debate with charcuterie board playset

(CNN) — Move over peloton! Another company has found itself in social media crosshairs. This play-set by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snacks for Two” charcuterie board. The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged three and up.

The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins.

One must also not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being “snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.”

Others defend the toy, calling it “cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now!”

