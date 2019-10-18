First-ever all-female spacewalk to take place on Friday morning

First ever all female spacewalk GIRL POWER 💪 Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are working to install new batteries and replace a faulty power unit at the International Space Center. http://bit.ly/32uMb1u Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, October 18, 2019

(WTNH) — Friday marks a historic moment in space travel as two female astronauts will venture on a space station mission.



.Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will blast-off on Friday morning in an effort to install new batteries and replace a faulty power unit at the International Space Center.

According to NASA:

“The battery charge/discharge units regulate the amount of charge put into the batteries that collect energy from the station’s solar arrays to power station systems during periods when the complex orbits during nighttime passes around the Earth. Two other charge/discharge units on the affected 2B power channel did activate as planned and are providing power to station systems.” NASA

NASA has 38 active astronauts, only 12 are female.

The spacewalk will also be live streamed at 6:30 a.m. on NASA’s YouTube channel here.