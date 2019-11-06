Breaking News
Son of St.Clair County DA identified in fatal Moody shooting

Firefighter, motorcyclist die in serious crash

by: Jessica Taloney

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:03 a.m.) — The firefighter who was hit by a truck while responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and 18-wheeler has died, according to ALEA. ALEA also confirms that the motorcyclist has also died.

UPDATE (8:48 a.m.) — Beulah Fire and Rescue confirm the firefighter hit by a truck this morning was a volunteer firefighter.

UPDATE (7:12 a.m.) The bridge at County Road 112 will be closed for the next three hours, according to officials.

UPDATE (6:51 a.m.) An Escambia County firefighter has been hit by an 18-wheeler while responding the scene of a serious crash on County Rd. 112.

The firefighter was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola by medical helicopter.

County Rd. 112 is closed to traffic.

Original article: A serious crash on County Rd. 112 at Champion Paper Rd. involves a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

A second 18-wheeler has been involved in a second crash in the same area.

Both crashes happened near the Baldwin County and Escambia County line. News 5 is working to get more information. Watch News 5 This Morning for live coverage.

