FedEx driver shoots suspect during robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WIAT) — Philadelphia authorities say a FedEx driver shot and killed someone during a would-be robbery Tuesday night.

It happened in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood just after 7 p.m.

The driver told police that he’d just dropped off a package when he encountered the armed robber.

The suspect shot the driver in the abdomen then the driver said he pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

The robbery suspect died at the hospital.

The driver is in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine whether the FedEx driver acted in self-defense.

