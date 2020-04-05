Father, 2 daughters killed in Falkville house fire

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews were called to a fire in Morgan County Sunday morning.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford, crews were on the scene around 6:30 a.m. after multiple calls about a fire in the 1900 block of Highway 55 East.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed three people were killed – a 44-year-old and his two daughters, ages 3 and 7.

Swafford said the mother escaped the house before crews got to the scene.

Swafford said the Morgan County Coroner, Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple local fire departments were called.

