Father, 2 daughters killed in Falkville house fire

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews were called to a fire in Morgan County Sunday morning.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford, crews were on the scene around 6:30 a.m. after multiple calls about a fire in the 1900 block of Highway 55 East.

Heavy police and fire rescue presence at the scene. This is the closest I can be. @whnt pic.twitter.com/jlKFmUHgkB — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) April 5, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office stated the fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed three people were killed – a 44-year-old and his two daughters, ages 3 and 7.

Swafford said the mother escaped the house before crews got to the scene.

[House Fire] Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed 1 fatality. More expected as recovery efforts continue. — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 5, 2020

Swafford said the Morgan County Coroner, Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple local fire departments were called.