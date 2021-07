TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth took to Twitter to call for the resignation of Tarrant City Councilman John "Tommy" Bryant after the councilman used a racial slur in a city council meeting last week.

"Councilman Bryant should resign and apologize," Ainsworth tweeted. "This is sad and is racism, let's call it what it is. God made everyone in his image, period."