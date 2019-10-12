Family in Hawaii grows the world’s heaviest avocado

HAWAII (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A family in Hawaii has grown the world’s heaviest avocado, earning them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Pokini family grew an avocado weighing in at 5.6 pounds. Juliane Pokini said she got the seed from a relative’s tree on Oahu. She said it took about 10 months for the avocado to get so big. As far as upkeep, they didn’t do much except keep it trimmed.

Pokini said they used the avocado for guacamole, enough to serve about 20 people.

