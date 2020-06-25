Ex-FSU student dead, allegedly fell from roof of frat house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State University student has been found dead outside a fraternity house.

Friends said he fell from the roof in an accident, but authorities said Wednesday they are still investigating and aren’t sure what happened. FSU Police declined to release the victim’s name, but said the 21-year-old was a former student.

A meter reader discovered his body. Two members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon told the Tallahassee Democrat the victim was a member of the Army Reserves, set to be deployed to Afghanistan in October.

The fraternity was suspended last fall for alleged alcohol violations.

Police didn’t say whether alcohol played a role Wednesday.

