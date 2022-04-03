READ THE LASTEST: Updates and Timeline to Cassie Carlie’s Case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — As volunteers in Navarre, Fla. search for a missing Navarre woman, Cassie Carli, her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Spanevelo, the father to their 4-year-old daughter Saylor, was arrested on multiple different charges surrounding the investigation. The charges include tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Spanevelo on Lebanon, Tenn. Saturday, April 2. He was arrested on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes warrant that was signed by the judge.

Carli’s sister Raeann said, “We are so relieved to know that Marcus is in custody and we are closer to getting answers in Cassie’s disappearance. We are walking into tomorrow’s search so hopeful.”

On March 29 investigators found Carli’s car in the Juana’ Pagodas’ parking lot with her purse still inside.

Investigators said this is still an active case and due to the sensitivity of the case they are being cautious to release information.