Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Blountville man said he dated the mother of a missing child for a few weeks and never saw the child.



Hunter Wood, owner of Hunter T’s Chicken Shack in Blountville, said he dated Megan “Maggie” Boswell for a few weeks in December. Boswell is the mother of 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said was last seen around December 26.

Wood said he never saw Evelyn in the weeks he dated Boswell.

“All I’ve seen is pictures of her, I’ve never even seen the baby,” he said. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”

PREVIOUS STORY: SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS

He said he met Boswell when she applied for a job at his restaurant. He characterized their relationship as “on and off” and said the relationship never got serious enough for him to notice any red flags.

He said Boswell told him that Evelyn was staying with her father, Ethan Perry, while he was home on military leave for Christmas.

“They have half custody to the best of my knowledge,” Wood said. “It’s not my business to dig further into that because we weren’t that serious for me to dig further.”

He said he saw Maggie Boswell two days ago and hasn’t heard from her since.

Wood said his business has been smeared across social media in the wake of the AMBER Alert on Wednesday that signaled that Evelyn is missing.

“I’m not doing this to, you know, hurt this investigation because all in all the entire matter here of what’s going on and what needs to be resolved is finding that baby,” he said.

He said he believes Boswell’s father alerted police of Evelyn’s disappearance. He added that while he was seeing Boswell, he said she told him that Evelyn broke her arm while staying with her father.

“While Evelyn’s father, Ethan, had the child, the baby, you know, fell off the bed and broke her arm, and he took her to the hospital,” he said. “That’s what I was told.”

TBI issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for Evelyn.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began Tuesday after the Department of Children’s Services alerted them to the missing child.

SCSO continued the search on Thursday.

UPDATE: The search for Evelyn Boswell continues. We have another photo to pass along.



Investigators continue to follow-up on leads as they come in.



Please continue to share and help us get the word out.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/bdBJ1YKz8k — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

LATEST POSTS