Everything you need to know about mail-in-voting

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Election Day is approaching and KVEO wants to ensure residents have everything they need to know before casting their ballot.
With the 2020 election taking place during a pandemic, many people are concerned about voting in person.
There is an alternative to voting in person that some people may be eligible for: mail-in-voting.
Mail-in-voting gives residents the opportunity to have their votes counted without having to go out in public.
However, mail-in-voting is not an option for everyone. Despite the worries of the pandemic, Texas, along with four other states, are not allowing residents to use COVID-19 as a reason to mail-in-vote.
Instead, Texans will have to meet certain criteria to cast their vote from home.
The State of Texas allows residents to request a ballot by mail if they meet one of these four requirements:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
If you do fall under any of these, you will then have to follow several steps to request a ballot.
First, print out this form and complete each applicable section.
After filling out the form, mail or scan/email it to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. However, if you choose to email the application, the form must also be mailed.
