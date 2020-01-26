Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — Authorities say nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva provided the updated death toll at a news conference Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

At the news conference, authorities also described the fiery wreckage and scene that was difficult to access after the crash at 10 a.m.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

The Los Angeles Times has also confirmed Gianna, 13, was on board.

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas.

A youth team from Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School was playing in the tournament when they received the news and canceled the games.





(Photos credit Alexan Balekian)