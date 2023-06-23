(The Hill) — New York City sent migrants all over the country and the world, months after Mayor Eric Adams chastised red-state governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for similar trips.

The city has spent about $50,000 for the resettlement of 114 migrant households, mostly to Florida and Texas, according to documents obtained by Politico. Some went abroad, one even as far as China.

DeSantis and Abbott came under fire after they sent migrants via bus and plane north to blue states: Abbott sending buses to New York City and DeSantis sending planes full to Martha’s Vineyard last year.

Adams said those transfers of migrants “part of a political ploy,” and that many of the migrants did not want to go north or did not understand why they were being moved. Some of the migrants had immigration appointments all over the country which they wouldn’t be able to attend without help.

In total, Abbott has sent about 9,700 migrants to New York City while DeSantis has sent about 85 to Martha’s Vineyard and California.

In the last year, New York City has received about 79,000 migrants total, an amount that is overwhelming city resources.

Adams’ administration has defended the move, noting that all migrants who have been resettled did it by choice.

“In contrast, New York City has, as we have discussed very publicly for months, worked to connect individuals with friends, family, and networks whether in New York City or outside of it,” spokesperson Kate Smart said in a statement.

“We are not coercing people to leave, we are not suggesting or recommending locations, and we are not presenting any kind of false choice. We are helping people who want to reconnect with loved ones or communities do so,” she added.

Given the high load of asylum-seeking migrants in the city, New York City is now seeking to put up migrants in hotels and private homes.

Earlier this month, the city sued 30 New York counties which passed laws preventing them from accepting New York City migrants.