Entergy: ‘More poles down than Katrina, Delta and Zeta combined’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a media teleconference on Sunday morning, Entergy New Orleans provided an update on its latest efforts to restore power to the nearly one million customers who were initially in the dark following Hurricane Ida last Sunday, Aug. 29.

Entergy claimed one third of its customers, approximately 349,000 across Louisiana, have power again. The electric company also said that 100 percent of the damage caused by the category 4 hurricane has been assessed in the seven days since the catastrophic storm made landfall.

According to Entergy, during Ida more power poles were knocked down than hurricanes Katrina, Delta and Zeta combined. In fact, 2,470 poles have reportedly been replaced.

Areas already restored include the New Orleans Central Business District, French Quarter, New Orleans Police Department headquarters and Orleans Parish Jail, as well as Tulane Hospital, East Jefferson Hospital, Ochsner Health Center in Kenner and several other hospitals.