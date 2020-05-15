Eglin plane crashes after flyover in Florida

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Minutes after a group of fighter jets performed a flyover to honor coronavirus first responders a plane has crashed at Eglin Air Force base.

Officials tell News 13 that the crash happened in Okaloosa County and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital.

The flyover included locations in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Lynn Haven. It was also supposed to include Mexico Beach and Gulf County but Tyndall officials said on Facebook that portion of the flyover was canceled.