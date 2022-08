Did the New Orleans Saints get market value for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

No.

But they were telling you he didn’t figure in their future plans.

The Saints are way over the cap for next season, and they have to pay Erik McCoy, Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata.

In this year’s draft, when they drafted defensive back Alontae Taylor (Tennesse), I think, long-term, they had this moment in mind.