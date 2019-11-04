Dunkin’ unveils largest-ever holiday menu

(WIAT) — Dunkin’ is ready to bring their new holiday menu items to the masses. New cups will also be used during the holiday season.

All of the new items will be available Nov. 6.

The biggest news may be the return of the peppermint mocha-flavored coffee. Those who are craving the holiday drink will be able to purchase it a day early on Nov. 5 if you use the Dunkin’ App.

Six other drink favors are coming, including Gingerbread S’mores, Winter White Chocolate, Holiday Eggnog, Merry Mocha Mint, Toasted Gingerbread and Frosted White Chocolate.

A new donut is debuting as well. The Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut features a vanilla frosted ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing.

For more information on the items, click here.

LATEST POSTS