Doorbell camera catches mailman playing in snow

Louisville, Ky. (WIAT) — It’s a cold week to be a mail carrier, but one Louisville postal worker made sure to have a little fun in the snow!

On his way down the stairs from a front porch, the mailman stops to do a cartwheel– then makes a snow angel. The mailman says he had his drone recording, but it missed his snow dive, so he was happy the doorbell cam caught it.

LATEST POSTS