Doorbell camera catches mailman playing in snow

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisville, Ky. (WIAT) — It’s a cold week to be a mail carrier, but one Louisville postal worker made sure to have a little fun in the snow!

On his way down the stairs from a front porch, the mailman stops to do a cartwheel– then makes a snow angel. The mailman says he had his drone recording, but it missed his snow dive, so he was happy the doorbell cam caught it.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES