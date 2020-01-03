Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New year, new date!

We’re only two days into 2020, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn’t be abbreviating the new year.

The warning: Don’t write the date 1/2/20.

Instead, write out 2020 in full, so it looks like this: 1/2/2020.

Authorities say the date is easily changeable and could ultimately be used against you.

“Example: If you just write 1/1/20, [a scammer] could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document,” wrote auditor Dusty Rhodes.

When writing the date in 2020, write the year in its entirety. It could possibly protect you and prevent legal issues on paperwork. Example: If you just write 1/1/20, one could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) December 31, 2019

A local police department also issued a similar warning on social media, saying the advice “should be considered when signing any legal or professional document.”

